Robstown tackles hurricane season with drainage prep and town hall meeting

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Hurricane season has arrived, and Robstown city leaders are preparing the community to help keep residents safe in case of an emergency.

"Robstown floods. It's a town that's a hole; it floods," Petey Martinez, City of Robstown Mayor, said.

Some steps are being taken in areas of Robstown that at more at greater risk. That's why local officials are taking proactive measures to mitigate potential damage from storms.

"Right now, we're mowing because [of] the little rain we've had,” Rene Almaraz, Mower at Nueces County Drainage District #2, said. “We're moving the Eastmans ahead of the excavators, and they're digging them out, making them make sure the water runs right. We have a stockpile of of sandbags already,"

Almaraz has been a mower for the last 10 years at the Nueces County Drainage District #2. He told KRIS 6 News, they have already been making preparations because when there is a lot of rain, the water has a hard time rushing out the drains.

"We'll have this trailer ready to go,” Arthur Lee Mireles II, Foreman at Nueces County Drainage District #2, said. “We park across the street at the Nueces County Building next door. We'll set up two lines and we'll start distributing 2 to 4, sandbags per car."

And this is not the only preparation the city is doing. There will be a town hall meeting where Robstown residents can come in and ask any questions they have regarding preparedness or the evacuation process.

"We don't want everybody bunched up going down 37, we're giving them alternate routes where they can take, during an evacuation," Javier Zapata, Chief of Robstown Fire Department, said.

They will also have about 400 free emergency kits ready to give out to the community.

"We got some flashlights we're giving out some, toothbrush, toothpaste, and, some document bags so that way they can have their birth certificates, anything that's gonna get wet," said Zapata.

Zapata also recommends having a go bag ready with essentials.

The town hall will help people in the community prepare for hurricanes. It is scheduled for Friday, June 6. It starts at 5:30 p.m. It will be located at the Robstown City Hall.

