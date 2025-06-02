Robstown receives $6.7 million grant to fix roads and drainage systems

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Residents in Robstown will soon see improvements to their streets and drainage systems after the city received a multi-million-dollar grant from the Texas General Land Office.

The $6.7 million grant will fund street and drainage system improvements in several areas of the city, with Perkins Street and Elizabeth Street getting top priority.

Hector Sanchez Jr. has lived on Perkins Street for 25 years and has experienced numerous problems caused by the poor road conditions.

"It's been pretty bad because the trucks will pass by here and not knowing that they were pushing all the water into our home since, we don't, our home doesn't stand on stilts," Sanchez said.

When it rains, the road's condition causes it to flood easily, creating challenges for residents.

"The neighbors would be afraid to back up to their homes and go get groceries or something because the water was so deep, and they felt the water would go into their vehicles, it would get that bad at times so we have definitely needed repairs on the street for years now," Sanchez said.

The flooding created particular hardships for Sanchez's younger sister, who was partially paralyzed and used a wheelchair before she died in 2022.

"They would get very frustrated. It's like what Rachel can't even come visit us across the street, or because of the water, because she, she couldn't push herself with a wheelchair going across," Sanchez said.

Streets in the Casa Blanca and Central Robstown area will be included in the project. The city had applied for the grant in 2022 and was recently awarded the funds.

"Every time I see them, that's the first thing: when are you gonna fix my street? When are you gonna fix my street so the promise is already here, it just we just need to get the OK from GLO so we can start," Robstown Mayor Petey Martinez said.

For residents like Sanchez, the improvements can't come soon enough.

"I'm just glad that they're finally gonna get it taken care of," Sanchez said. “I just wish my sister was alive to have seen the improvements that are coming."

Mayor Martinez hopes repairs will begin in the next few months, though he's not yet sure when all repairs will be completed.

To see if your street is a part of the improvement plans, click one of the following options.

Central Robstown Proposed Street and Drainage Improvement

Southwest Casa Blanca Proposed Street and Drainage Improvement

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

