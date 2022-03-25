Robstown receives $50K from T-Mobile for park improvements

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A big check was given to the City of Robstown on Thursday from T-Mobile for the improvement of a local park.

The $50,000 check will be used to build a new lighted and paved walking trail for the Beatriz Tagle Perez Park, also known as Turtle Park.

Mayor Gilbert Gomez hopes this improvement will lead to a revitalization in the south side of the town.

"Right now we all need to be conscious of our health, you know, especially with the pandemic going on. So walking is one of those things than anybody can do, most of us can do, and having some place you can enjoy that and do that, bring your kids here while you're walking, it's a great opportunity for them," Gomez said.

Robstown was one of 25 towns to receive a Hometown Grant from T-Mobile.