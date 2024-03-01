Robstown police department hosts a town hall meeting to improve the city

ROBSTOWN, Tx — With a new police chief in town, Mike Tamez is looking at better ways to serve the community of Robstown.

Tamez hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday night, because he said he wanted to open a dialogue between the community.

Tamez said a at least 10% of people in Robstown are involved in the drug scene.

"Transparency is big one for us to help build trust, but we are going to give them several tools to be able to open the door and work with us to collaborate and fight crime," Tamez said.

Tamez said the Robstown Police Department will engage more with citizens this way they can start building up relationships.

Tamez said although this is one of the few steps to improve safety, he is looking forward to continue engaging with the community and begin gaining their trust.

