Robstown PE teacher to compete in World's Toughest Mudder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Robstown physical education teacher will compete in the World’s Toughest Mudder in Las Vegas in November.

Rosalinda Lira has trained for the 24-hour obstacle course since March.

“Anytime I can squeeze in a workout because in the morning there’s a workout,” Lira said. “At lunch there’s a workout. When I get home there’s a workout.”

If you live in Robstown, chances are you’ve seen Lira hitting the pavement or cycling down the road.

“I used to be a marathon runner and I missed the Olympic trials by two minutes,” Lira said.

Lira will compete against more than 1,000 people from all over the globe.

“Inside that five-mile loop, there’s anywhere from 25 to 35 obstacles,” Lira said.

It’s a 24-hour race with Navy Seal-type obstacles.

“You can choose to sleep,” Lira said. “But, while you’re sleeping, other people are getting that much further than you.”

It’s dedication she’s tried to instill in her students at San Pedro Elementary School.

“What I want to do is have them have a passion for it,” Lira said. “That way they get to stay healthy as they grow up.”

She’s even implemented mini-versions of some of her obstacles in her class.

“She puts the obstacle courses so we could just be like her,” third-grader Matthew Castro said.

“She’s inspiring our students that you have to work hard and working hard you will reap the benefits at the end,” San Pedro Elementary School principal Laura Cueva said.

Lira said she’s used every opportunity to train and her students encourage her.

“They see me when I’m coming in for lunch, so that’s like my motivation,” Lira said.

Lira competes in Nevada on Nov. 13.

Her goal is to run 75 miles and make the top three finalists.

She said first place wins $10,000, second place wins $8,000 and third place wins $6,000.

“Look out for Coach Lira,” Cueva said. “She’s gonna do well.”

