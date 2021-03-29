Robstown man, son found with shooting wounds

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police are investigating a weekend shooting incident where a 28-year-old man was found shot dead and his 52-year-old father was wounded.

The incident occurred at about 6:41 p.m. Sunday when Robstown police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Ave. G in regards to shots fired at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found James Rojas Sr., laying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest area. His son, James Rojas Jr., was found sitting in the passenger’s seat deceased with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Two male subjects were detained on the scene and taken to the Robstown Police Department for an investigation into this incident.

Carlos Hernandez Silva, 38, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Jesse Trevino, 26, was arrested on an unrelated Nueces County warrant for injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation of the death case.

Robstown police say that the incident was not a random act of violence and that the male subjects knew each other.

Police say the investigation remains active.