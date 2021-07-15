Robstown homeowner shoots alleged burglar in buttocks

ROBSTOWN, Texas — An alleged burglar was shot in the buttocks by a Robstown homeowner, according to Robstown police.

The incident happened at about 4:31 a.m. in Robstown on the 600 block East Avenue C.

"The burglar made unlawful entry through a rear door of the residence and was approached by the homeowner as the burglar was rummaging through the homeowner’s belongings," says a post from the Robstown Police Department. "The burglar was shot one time on his buttocks."

Police say the alleged burglar was taken to Bay Area Hospital where he is being treated for his injury.

This is a developing story.

