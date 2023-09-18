Robstown family behind bars after attacking an officer

ROBSTOWN, TX — A Robstown police officer is recovering in the hospital after police said he was attacked by a family over the weekend.

According to Robstown Police Chief Rex Ramon, just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Robstown Police Department began receiving several calls from people reporting shots being fired at a home on the 500 block East Avenue F.

When officers responded, they didn't find anyone or anything. Moments later, the station received more calls from residents reporting more gunshots being fired from the same area but officers didn't find anything.

After a third round of calls, Robstown police officers found three men at the home, sitting on the porch. When an officer approached the porch, Manuel Antonio Vasquez, Jr. ran inside the house.

Soon after, police said that Manuel Vasquez shoved the officer twice as the officer was walking away and a scuffle ensued. As officers tried to arrest him, his father Marcos Vasquez began grabbing officers while Gracie Leal, a fiancée who was present at the time, began to struggle with the officers as well.

Officers advised them to step back but according to the arrest report, they refused.

Manuel Antonio Vasquez then came back out of the home and grabbed the officer by the vest, trying to pull him off his father.

In the process, the officers found a handgun on the ground under Manuel Vasquez' leg. They also found a live round of .380 caliber ammunition in his pocket, with about 10 spent ammunition casings found on the porch, driveway and yard.

In the end, the officer who was attacked was rushed to the hospital.

"He suffered a shoulder injury. He's home waiting for instructions from the doctor," Robstown Police Chief Rex Ramon said.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Manuel Vasquez was arrested on charges of assault of a public servant, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest, search or transport.

56-year-old Marcos Vasquez was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

18-year-old Manuel Antonio Vasquez was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon, and assault of a public servant.

53-year-old Leal was arrested on assault of a public servant and resisting arrest, search or transport.