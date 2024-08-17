Rich's Rock n Roll closing its doors

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Danny and the Juniors once wrote a song called "Rock 'n Roll is Here to Stay," but unfortunately this Corpus Christi store isn't.

Rich's Rock n' Roll, the go-to store for rock and roll posters, T-shirts, records and more, will be closing its doors after 38 years of business.

Rich's used to be located at Sunrise Mall, which is set to be demolished, but plenty of customers and Rich's fans remember the good ole days.

"People would go to the mall with their friends and they would hang out at Rich's," cashier Jessica Phelan said. "I know a lot of people have similar memories with their parents when they took them there. A lot of people have been coming here (to Rich's) for a very long time."

They will be having a liquidation sale, which is currently 25% off for everything, at their Airline Road location, but the final curtain call will be Sept. 1.

A dog grooming business is expected to take over the location.

"We invite you to come, say farewell, share memories of Rich and Rich's and find the perfect piece of rock and roll history to remember us by," owners Joe and Imelda Davis said in a goodbye letter. "We thank you for all for the many years of dedicated support. It has been our pleasure serving you. Peace, love and rock and roll!"

