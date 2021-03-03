Restaurant owners excited to go back to full capacity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some businesses have hurt during COVID-19 restrictions. Some even have closed their doors permanently. With Gov. Greg Abbott announcing the reopening of the state, some restaurant owners are ready to welcome a full capacity.

"We’re excited," said Mark Schaberg the operating partner of Brewster Street Ice House. "We’ve lived through a year of restrictions and guidelines, ever-changing restrictions and guidelines. We feel like we followed every one of those as closely as we could. Given people a safe alternative to come out to see live music."

"The numbers and statistics have shown that we don’t need to be locked down, we don’t need restrictions," said Brandon harper, co-owner of Nueces Brewing Company. "Even if you look at the numbers alone in Corpus Christi, they don’t warrant any type of restrictions."

There is a mixed reaction from restaurants across Corpus Christi, but because of the lack of revenue, most are happy to see the restrictions go.

Harper said Nueces Brewing Company will make mask-wearing optional.

"Couldn’t be more excited," he said. "I think it’s long overdue. I think it’s disgusting to have masks on. I think most people agree with me. I think most people are following the rules because everyone else follows the rules.

At Brewster Street, management will discuss, but most likely it will also be optional. Schaberg said they'll allow whatever makes guests feel safe.

"I feel like we’re learning to deal with it," said Schaberg. "We’re learning to get back to normal. We’re always going to be a safe place to come. We’re not going to go crazy. We’re not going to be an unsafe environment, no matter what."

Mississippi joined Texas on Tuesday in lifting coronavirus and mask restrictions. They are part of a group that includes Montana and Iowa as states that have loosened those rules.

Harper believes if other states follow suit, they should base decisions on a community by community level, not at a state or federal level.

The governor's orders go into effect on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.