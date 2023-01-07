Residents share what they would buy with projected $940M Mega Millions jackpot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, the mega-millions jackpot had climbed to $785 million.

Despite everyone's efforts to snatch that fortune, that elusive jackpot remained... Well, elusive.

But our viewers are not giving up.

The mega millions is now projected to hit $940 million on Friday night, and Coastal Bend resident's are flocking to stores for their chance to potentially win the big one.

Friday afternoon, KRIS 6 News asked a few Coastal Bend resident's what they would buy with their winnings, and how they would react holding on to that winning ticket.

They played along with our favorite TV news story: "How I became a multi-millionaire in one night."

Abel Cantu said he would maybe buy a house, some land, and pay off anything else he may owe.

"I'll go traveling. I'm gonna go traveling, that's what I'm gonna do, I'm gonna do it," Sara Saldana said.

Quincy Cooper said he wants to pay some bills.

"Take care of some close family members, and friends," Cooper added. "Just the close ones."

Will Abel get a new house?

Is there a trip around the world in Sara's future?

And how can we become one of Quincy's close friends?

Tune in Friday night at ten for the next episode of...."How I became a multi-millionaire in one night."

