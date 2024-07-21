Residents gather for Cole Park Pier candlelight vigil in memory of Caleb Harris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A candle light vigil was held at Cole Park tonight in honor of Caleb Harris.

Caleb disappeared on March 4 from the Cottages Apartment Complex on Ennis Joslin Road. Three months later, on June 4, human remains were found in a waste water well just yards away from the apartment complex.

On Wednesday, July 17, forensic analysts confirmed the remains were his.

Fernando Arevalo

The vigil was broadcasted on Facebook live via the Missing: Talk of Caleb Harris Facebook group. One by one residents of Corpus Christi gave their condolences, thoughts and feelings about Caleb.

“His story drew me in immediately. he was our people. he was here in this community. He was our future also. It was easily to get drawn in and want to help," event organizer Kelly Parsons said.

Candles were given out to all residents who did not bring their own, and a cross was passed around for everyone to sign. The cross is planned to be given to the parents of Caleb.

If you have any details on this investigation, you are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department.