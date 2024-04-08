Residents discuss intersection safety concerns near London ISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A recent car accident off of FM 43 and London Pirate Rod has prompted drivers to advocate for better safety measures and warning signs for other drivers.

London residents Frank Flores and Daisy Martinez echoed each others statements when approaching the intersection of FM43 and London Pirates Road.

"When we approach the light, and it turns green, I learned to hesitate a little bit before I take off, wait a few seconds," Flores said.

"When my light is green on Pirate Lane Road, I have to hesitate and make sure that it’s safe for me to go through," Martinez said.

Both residents proposed potential solutions for the intersection to improve safety.

"They should have a light further down, this way from this east and to the west, to warn people," Flores said.

"I think there should be warning signs ahead of the lights, or maybe some bigger lights out there, because it’s just some cables with the lights hanging in the middle," Martinez said.

Both Flores and Martinez also expressed their concerns on how close the schools are to the intersection.

"Some people are running 60,70 miles an hour. It’s unsafe. Especially since we have a school with kids," Flores said.

In a statement, TxDOT said that:

"The traffic signal was installed in December 2020 as a safety enhancement at this intersection. TxDOT will examine the type of crashes occurring in this area and implement any additional safety improvements as needed."

