Rescued puppies heading to their fur-ever homes

A rescue mission over 1,500 miles in the making; a litter of puppies and their mother have been housed at the Nueces County Animal Services Shelter in Robstown, but they are now on their way to a rescue in Pennsylvania.

The mother is a Blue Heeler. Lisa Bockholt with Nueces County Animal Services says they don't know how long the mother and all the puppies have been out on their own.

Blue Heelers are a cattle dog variety, and along with Australian Shepherds, they don't do well to being in a confined area like an animal shelter.

"We got a phone message from someone who didn't even know who the ACDRA was, and she left a voice mail, and it got passed on to us. And Tracy and I had the opportunity and we said we are going to go save some puppies," said Leann Kirkbride and Tracy Ricci with the Australian Cattle Dog Rescue Association.

The rescue workers say they'll foster the puppies and mother for close to another month before putting them up for adoption. They will post the listings on their website and Facebook, and go through the individual applications to match the puppies to their forever homes.

The folks with Australian Cattle Dog Rescue Association are the ones that came down to rescue the pups, and they drove 1,500 miles in less than 24 hours to get them. A long journey totally worth it.