Reports indicate 'job burnout' is on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than a year and a half into the pandemic, and worker burnout is a struggle for a lot of people across the country.

Back in April, Indeed released a survey that indicated more than half of respondents had experienced burnout in 2021.

While the younger generations had the highest percentage of respondents who said they were experiencing burnout, Gen-X respondents had the highest increase in people saying they were burnt out, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

More recently, a survey conducted by consulting firm Korn Ferry conducted in late September said a staggering 81% of its nearly 700 respondents said they were more burnt out now than they were at the start of the pandemic. 70% of the respondents said they were anxious or stressed about work.

What causes burnout?

The Mayo Clinic says the possible causes of job burnout include lack of control, unclear job expectations, dysfunctional workplace dynamics, extremes of activity, lack of social support, and a work-life imbalance.

They also warn that job burnout can lead to short-term issues, like fatigue, stress, insomnia, and irritability, but it can also lead to long-term problems, like high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.

Why is it prevalent now?

As the holidays approach, job stress can add to other life stresses. Daily Mail warns checking work emails, and doing work, while off the clock or celebrating holidays could cause mental and physical harm, and can even affect family relationships.

To combat job burnout, the Mayo Clinic recommends exercise, sleep, and seeking support from those close to you, but also speaking with your supervisor directly to see if there are ways to improve your situation at work.