Repairs to Yorktown Mud Bridge columns continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi received the weekly update on the repairs progress on the Yorktown Mud Bridge.

The bridge has been shut down since Dec. 12 after a sinkhole was discovered. Currently crews are working to replace the 22 concrete pilings supporting the bridge and add steel pile jackets around them.

We order(ed) the pile jackets," Director of Public Works Ernest de la Garza said. "(These) are going to encircle the columns and that's going to be part of the column work."

This second phase of the project is expected to take 70 days to complete.