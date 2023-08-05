Refugio residents voicing concerns about the lack of sidewalks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Refugio are voicing their concerns about the lack of sidewalk space in the area.

McKinzie Johnson is a resident in the community, and she said that it is extremely scary when she has to walk her dog on the road, which is not barricaded.

"When I walk, sometimes cars right on my side, like really close because there's not a whole lot of space out there, so it's kind of scary,” Johnson said.

She said that she feels that the city is forcing her and others in the area to walk along busy roads throughout the city, which poses a safety concern for her and her pets.

"I really feel like it's an issue here," she said. "It's kind of scary to go out and walk my dog because there is no sidewalk. There is no barrier between me and cars coming and sometimes people are texting on their phones, not paying attention at all."

Johnson said it's especially stressful when she goes out and sees distracted drivers on the road. She said she just wants some answers and help.

"It's frustrating because you want to feel like you are being heard and it feels like it's falling on deaf ears,” she said.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the city of Refugio to get some answers but Mayor Wanda Dukes said they had not received any complaints or concerns.

"No one has ever called to complain about them (streets).” Dukes said. We also have to have funds to make sidewalks. Currently, we are still working on some of the 33 projects left from (Hurricane) Harvey.”

Mayor Dukes said she encourages residents to address their concerns by visiting city council or reaching out to the city directly. She added that her door is always open if residents have concerns.

