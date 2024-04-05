Recognizing Robstown local Jonathan Martinez for Autism Acceptance Month

April is Autism Acceptance Month, a month very important to many, such as Jonathan Martinez, along with his family.

Playing the piano is one of the many things Jonathan has loved to do since he was a kid.

“I wanted to show to everyone who I was and who I am because I had a gift. I love to do voices, I love to sing, play the piano, doing art, do impressions,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan also loves impersonating voices ever since he was 12. One of his favorites to impersonate is SpongeBob Square Pants.

“I can do anything I want, especially SpongeBob Square Pants,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan also loves to do art.

“That is my late big brother I draw for Erin. That is the first time I ever drew,” Jonathan said.

Kris 6 News.

Jonathan’s big brother Erin had cerebral palsy, and he died from pneumonia when Jonathan was only 12.

Jonathan said his big brother is one of his biggest motivations.

“He was special, and I remember when Erin loved watching Disney movies and Disney cartoons,” Jonathan said.

“I see Jonathan like any normal children out there,” David Martinez, Jonathan’s dad said.

David said Jonathan’s family did their best to give Jonathan the best quality of life possible.

“Being a great parent for him and showing him the responsibilities as he was growing up,” David said.

Jonathan said he has many goals in life, but his main goal is to put a smile on their faces.

“I love to entertain everybody, and I like to do what I can do, and I can’t stop because I want to keep going for my goals,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan said he looks forward to continuing to do what he loves and making a difference in his community every day.

