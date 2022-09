CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The color of the night was pink over at the Bay Jewel Event Center on Mesquite Street.

The American Cancer Society kicked off their Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

At Wednesday Night's event ambassadors were chosen. These are men who will have next couple of months to raise funds for breast cancer research.

To learn more about the Ream Men Wear Pink campaign, click here.

