Reaching 80% immunization means more families are able to protect their 'herd' against COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas has been picking up the pace as more people are getting vaccinated. The Federal Centers for Disease Control reports 27% of the state's population has received at least one dose.

Just how many people in our community have taken the first? Registering, waiting in line and receiving the first dose is the first step.

“A few quick questions and that was it, they were like okay go sit down take your shot,” says Corpus Christi resident, Graci Deras.

Some are receiving their second dose by now.

“I'm glad," says Corpus Christi resident, Kearmey Rogers. "I’m grateful because I couldn’t seem to find the second dose when I was running out of that 4 to 6 time period.”

Annette Rodriguez, Director of Public Health says herd immunity means reaching 80% of everyone being protected against COVID-19, but there is no telling when we will reach that point she says.

“I would think in September we will be in a good place but I also have to take into consideration the pediatrics vaccinations will be coming out soon,” she says.

She says there are various issues to take into consideration

“Not everyone wants to get vaccinated, there are those anti-vaccinator people.”

While 20% of the Coastal Bend population is fully vaccinated, Rodriguez says by stopping the spread in this community we can help surrounding jurisdictions.

“If 50% of the population is vaccinated fully that means 50% of the population is not vaccinated fully and this virus likes to hop around to people that are not protected,” says Rodriguez.

As 2.5 million doses of the vaccine will arrive next week in Texas, the county has not announced how many of those will come here.

"We want everyone to make getting their COVID-19 vaccine a top priority. If you’re not doing it for yourself do it for somebody that you love because the more of us vaccinated or have antibodies to this virus the more protection we’re gonna have in our community against other people getting sick," said Rodriguez. "Our goal is to keep getting rid of all of our vaccine as quickly as possible and hopefully one day we’ll get to that 80% herd immunity."

