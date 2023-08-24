Rare spotting of a badger on Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is a tourist hot spot and home to all sorts of wildlife. One of those residents made a rare appearance a few days ago and it was caught on camera.

"Never in my life did I think I would see a second badger much less up here on the beach,” Howe said.

The badger was spotted on Padre Island National Seashore, and it seemed to be digging for food along the shore.

Lerrin Johnson with Parks and Wildlife said although this is their natural habitat, it is rare to spot them in broad day light since they tend to be solitary, nocturnal animals.

“So, they dig in the sand for their prey so finding them on Padre Island and on the National Seashore is not outside the realm of what is normal for their species," Johnson said.

"First I though it was a turtle, then I thought it was a young coyote curled up, then it started moving and I said well it’s a raccoon,” Howe said.

Howe said as it got closer, he definitely did not expect to see a badger along the shore.

"You can tell a badger by the way they walk and they way they look with their face and even though there was sand covering, you couldn’t really see much of the of the white on it, and I go "Uh oh, we got a badger on the beach,” Howe said.

"They typically are found in areas with sandier soils so obviously Padre Island is ideal habitat for them," Johnson said.

Johnson said although they are nocturnal, they are occasionally observed during the day in remote places.

"It was like wow, I have been blessed today,” Howe said.

Johnson said if a badger is spotted it is best to look but not touch. It's safer for the person and the badger to just admire them from a distance.

