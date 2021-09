CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Action 10 News has learned a Wisconsin woman is walking to Port Aransas, Texas to raise money for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

It is estimated that Mary Hesch will spend about 99 days walking more than 1,000 miles to the Coastal Bend.

She started her journey on Sept. 15 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

If you would like to donate, check out this link, and we will keep you updated on her progress.