Rancho Alegre man killed Monday night

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — 20-year-old Isaiah Salinas died on June 2 at the Alice hospital after being shot, according to Joseph “Guy” Baker, Jim Wells County Sheriff.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Carmen Street in Rancho Alegre on the west side of Alice, where they found Salinas with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Baker also stated that they have a suspect, but they are not releasing any information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

