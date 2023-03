CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center posted on their Facebook Monday that the Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos Del Norte USA Tour 2023 will be making a stop at the American Bank Center, Selena Auditorium on Sunday, July 30th.

Tickets will be available for sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The 77-year-old Norteño singer/accordionist has decades of hit music and has defined the genre of Norteño in America. Ayala has 105 recorded albums and has received four Grammy Awards.