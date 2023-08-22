Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Harold causes power outages across South Texas

Tropical Storm Harold continues to push inland over parts of South Texas and will bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

These conditions will possibly have widespread impacts on residents Tuesday, including power outages for thousands of Coastal Bend residents.

According to a map from AEP's website, there are numerous power outages in Portland, Port Aransas, Ingleside on the Bay, Falfurrias, Annaville, Flour Bluff, North Packery Channel, Aransas Pass, Fulton, and San Patricio.

Various locations in Corpus Christi are without power as well, including the Cabaniss Field area, Southside, Eastside, Northside, and Westside.

AEP crews are working to determine what caused the power outages, which could take several hours.

"At 11 a.m., approximately 10,500 customers are without power across south Texas as heavy rains and winds associated with Tropical Storm Harold begin to arrive on the Texas Gulf Coast," said Larry Jones with AEP Texas.

Once the storm passes and as soon as safely possible, crews will begin addressing safety hazards and assessing any damage to our electrical facilities.

As Tropical Storm Harold approaches, AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines as the storm approaches:

Consider any downed power line energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Because of the likelihood that the storm will cause many lines to fall, customers are asked to keep their children and pets inside during and after the storm. Also, stay at least ten feet away from any downed power line.

Customers on life support systems or other medical equipment that relies on electricity are reminded to have a backup plan for situations where prolonged outages may occur.

If you plan to use a portable generator, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Most, if not all, require that backup generators be located outside the home and away from open windows to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you are without power, you can check the status by heading to AEP's website here.