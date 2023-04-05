Rain barrels available for purchase from the Corpus Christi Water Department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With rain in our forecast, the City of Corpus Christi has specialized barrels to collect rain available for purchase.

"That could be a lot of money saved from your water bill. It can also be saved for a later time. Although it doesn’t rain often, when it does, it pours. That’s a lot of water being wasted,” Melissa Zamora, TAMUCC Project Manager and Environmentalist said.

Zamora practices different conservation methods.

But there’s one thing she’s found helpful during periods of drought and water restrictions.

“I do have a rain barrel in my backyards that I got from the city. I love it and I try to position it where the rain is falling off the roof and I also use 5-gallon buckets,” Zamora said.

The 55-gallon barrel Zamora has costs $47 plus tax. A price she was more than willing to pay.

“Just a couple of inches may seem like not that much but when you multiply that by the square footage of a rooftop that could be hundreds of gallons of water for one area,” Zamora said.

Zamora said the possibilities are endless. She wants to see more being done in our community.

“It’s very important for us to think about green infrastructure not just at our homes but where we work, where we go to school. Ways we can initiate and implement more large-scale collections like what you see behind me,” Zamora explained.

The Island University has two rain harvesting structures which are used to water the landscape.

As many researchers suggest having this it is not only cost saving but it will ensure water for the future.

To learn more about the city's rain barrels, click here.

