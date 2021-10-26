Purple Door offers training to businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is known as Domestic Awareness and Prevention Month. The Purple Door is there for those struggling to leave an abusive relationship or those who may want to distinguish the warning signs of one.

Maribel Arredondo with The Purple Door said that domestic violence could come in different forms of abuse.

"Mental, emotional, financial, sexual, physical, a lot of times it will be a combination of one or two or all of them, many times the abuser will try to wear down their partner." Arredondo said.

Arredondo said it is important that those who need help seek it out, the organization has a shelter that is open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

They also say that in Texas, one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. Becasuse of these trends, the center offers different services to help those in need.

"Case management, legal services, we can help them with protective orders to go to court," Arredondo said. "We offer free counseling, free peer support, really anything that they might need."

The Purple Door also offers trainings for those who may want to distinguish what an abusive relationship may look like, especially for businesses.

For more information, you can go to purpledoortx.org.

