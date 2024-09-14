Puppy rescued from storm drain in Robstown, help needed for Animal Control

ROBSTOWN, TX — Around 7:30 A.M. Thursday, September 12th, the Robstown Fire Department and Animal Control got a dispatch call from concerned citizens about a puppy that had fallen into the storm drain near Evelyn Avenue, and Kansas Street. The puppy's siblings were under a car and the three were reunited immediately after.

The puppy was barking and fearful when they arrived and kept moving away, so the animal control used a cage to trap it, and eventually pull it out.

Fernando Arevalo The puppy was reunited with its siblings shortly after being rescued for the storm drain.

There is currently only one Animal Control Officer (ACO) in Robstown, so the fire department helps out with calls. Issues with strays in Robstown are maintained through spay and neutering events. The Robstown Animal Shelter also attends adoption events to help clear out dogs.

Requirements to become an ACO include:



a Texas Class C Driver's License.

a basic Animal Control Officer certification within one year of employment.

at least six months of experience caring for, cleaning, and feeding animals.

a high school diploma or equivalent.

Robstown Animal Control also relies on donations for essentials such as dog food. The Gulf Coast Humane Society also helps out with donating vaccines, and dewormers.

There will be a vaccination and adoption clinic at the Robstown clinic on Saturday, October 5th from 10 am to 2 pm hosted by the Robstown Fire Department on 516 E Avenue B. For general questions, including city tags, animal shelter or feed call 3613874589.



Dogs and cats 3 months of age and older need a Rabbine Vaccine

All dogs must be on a leash

All cats must be in a carrier

No Appointment needed

If you are interested in adopting one of the puppies, it is a pet adoption fee of $65.00. The fee includes a rabies shot and a city license. When adopting, all must be spayed/neutered within thirty days of adoption according to state law. For more information on how to apply click here.

To apply for an AOC position, you can click here.