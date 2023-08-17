Public health mobile clinic providing free services in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Free medical services will be provided to residents out in Robstown on Wednesday morning.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District’s Mobile Clinic will be at Cindy Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile clinic will be at Cindy Park, located at 4616 Cindy Ln. and will be providing the following services at no cost:



Blood Pressure Screening

BMI (Body Mass Index) Screening

Immunizations

Children vaccines up to 18 years of age who meet eligibility (Medicaid eligible, uninsured, or underinsured)

Diabetes Screening and Education

Wellness Counseling Resources

Referrals to Community Resources

For more information on the mobile clinic, visit Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District | City of Corpus Christi (cctexas.com)

