Public health mobile clinic providing free services in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Free medical services will be provided to residents out in Robstown on Wednesday morning.
The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District’s Mobile Clinic will be at Cindy Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The mobile clinic will be at Cindy Park, located at 4616 Cindy Ln. and will be providing the following services at no cost:
- Blood Pressure Screening
- BMI (Body Mass Index) Screening
- Immunizations
- Children vaccines up to 18 years of age who meet eligibility (Medicaid eligible, uninsured, or underinsured)
- Diabetes Screening and Education
- Wellness Counseling Resources
- Referrals to Community Resources
For more information on the mobile clinic, visit Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District | City of Corpus Christi (cctexas.com)