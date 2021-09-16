Public health district offering free Ice Rays tickets to those who get COVID-19 vaccine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is offering free Corpus Christi Ice Rays tickets to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at La Palmera Mall.

The tickets are for the home opener game on Friday, September 24 at 7:05 p.m. The tickets will be available while supplies last.

The clinic at La Palmera Mall is open during regular mall hours and is located at the former Charming Charlie Store. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson are all available for those who qualify. Minors 12-17 need verbal or written parental consent to receive a vaccination.