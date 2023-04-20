Public gets the chance to be heard on how to boost Corpus Christi tourism

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, Visit Corpus Christi hosted two town hall sessions as part of the second step to create a four year tourism strategic plan.

The first session took place in the morning and was hosted on Padre Island at Hardknocks, while the second was in the evening at Brewster Street Ice House downtown.

“We don’t want to write a strategic plan and create a program that doesn’t have the community’s buy in and community’s voice,” said Brett Oetting, president and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi.

Oetting said the first step in the process was conducting a survey with the stakeholders and community leaders.

Then the rest of the community got their chance.

In breakout sessions, they pitched what they think can help tourism in Corpus Christi.

"I think we need to bring some more music. We need to bring back Fiesta de la Flor. We did a kind of a mess up on that, but we need to bring back music,” said 17-year-old Jacob Longoria, resident of downtown area.

“We need more venues," Hilda Perez Garcia said, North Padre Island resident. "We need a place where we can have a wedding destination. We can have weddings, graduation parties. We have not one single venue on the island. We need more restaurants.”

"We're really looking for an event center out here," said Merida May Mendoza, business owner and resident of North Padre Island. "A place where they can go to hold, not only events, but maybe have live music. So they don't always have to go over the bridge. You live on the island for a reason, we love it out here."

"I think generally people want to see nicer venues, access to venues. Sporting venues, so they can bring—if they're interested in soccer, or baseball or whatever sport. There was a lot of talk about not much access to venues. Or not much venues at all."

Participants also shared what major issues Corpus Christi has to bringing in tourism.

“It takes time. Big projects cost millions of dollars and if you don’t have a developer or investor, you’re going to turn to local government and that involves the tax payer at that point,” said John.

Some other things mentioned were safety, infrastructure and air fare.

Visit Corpus Christi hired consultant MMGY NextFactor for the second time. They helped develop a three year plan back in 2020. That plan is set to be completed this summer. MMGY Next Factor has developed plans for cities all over the world using their Destination Next Assessment.

“Their Destination Next Assessment actually allows us to gauge Corpus Christi’s success and status as a tourism community against everybody else that has done it,” said Oetting.

“Hopefully they’ve walked away with a lot of information. There was a lot of participation, a lot of wonderful ideas," Perez Garcia said.

On May 18, the results of the feedback will be presented to the public. Visit Corpus Christi will then finalize their plan to launch October 2023.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.