Protecting pets in wintery weather

A Corpus Christi city ordinance requires owners to bing their pets inside when temperatures are or dip below 30 degrees
Posted at 5:21 PM, Dec 20, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI — If close to or freezing temperatures are uncomfortable and even dangerous for people, pets could feel the falling temps, too.

“Even before, in advance 50 degrees or below, you have to have bedding inside of the shelter,” Joel Skidmore, the program manager of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services said. “When it reaches 32 degrees or below, the animals must be brought inside.”

Officers said they will respond to calls overnight and as they come in.

Skidmore said they will first try to talk to the pet owner and educate them on the ordinance then ask them to put the pet inside.

Officials will seize the animals if they can not contact the owner or the owner refuses.

And if the owner doesn’t comply, they will issue a citation.

A fine could cost violators up to $200.

ACS officials said windchill can kill pets and exposed skin on their noses, ears and paw pads leaves them at risk for hypothermia.

It’s okay to take a pet outside to use the bathroom, but ACS suggests putting a sweater and even booties on their paws.

People can report animal neglect by calling (361) 826-2489 or (361) 886-2600.

