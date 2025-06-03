Pride Month has just begun. Here's a list of pride events in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pride month has officially kicked off. Here's a list of events in your neighborhood this month.

June 4:

Hedwig & the Angry Inch

Aurora Arts Theatre

5635 Everhart Rd.

7:30pm

$22-27

"Step into the glam-rock world of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the groundbreaking musical that redefined gender, identity, and storytelling."

June 5:

Pride Movie Night: The Wedding Banquet

Alamo Drafthouse

7601 S. Staples St.

$25

"Join us for an evening of laughter, love, and cultural exploration at our Pride Movie Night, showcasing the 2025 remake of The Wedding Banquet."

Hedwig & the Angry Inch

Aurora Arts Theatre

5635 Everhart Rd.

7:30pm

$22-27

"Step into the glam-rock world of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the groundbreaking musical that redefined gender, identity, and storytelling."

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

June 6:

Pride in Color Art Exhibit

Art Center of Corpus Christi

100 N. Shoreline Blvd.

9:00am

Free

"Experience a vibrant celebration of LGBTQ+ artistry and creativity at “Pride in Color,” on display June 6 through June 28 at the Art Center of Corpus Christi."

Pride at ArtWalk

Downtown Corpus Christi

223 N. Chaparral St. #A

6:30pm

Free

Enjoy ArtWalk wearing your favorite pride colors, and celebrate Pride downtown.

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

June 7:

Literacy is a Drag

The Free Store

702 Furman St.

6:00pm

Free

"This family-friendly gathering features fabulous drag story time."

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

June 8:

Nest Angels Drag Brunch

The Nest Nightclub

6534 Yorktown Blvd.

1:00pm

$15

"Join The Nest Nightclub & Lounge for an unforgettable all-ages Drag Brunch celebrating Pride Month in full color!"

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

June 9:

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

Faithful Conversations

The Hidden Door

802 S. Staples St.

6:00pm

Free

Join The Hidden Door and All Saints Episcopal for "Faithful Conversations.

June 11:

Mental Health Support Groups Open House

Strengthening Wellness

410 S. Padre Island Dr. Ste. 101

4:00pm

Free

"Join us for a warm and welcoming mental health open house in celebration of Pride Month."

Hedwig & the Angry Inch

Aurora Arts Theatre

5635 Everhart Rd.

7:30pm

$22-27

"Step into the glam-rock world of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the groundbreaking musical that redefined gender, identity, and storytelling."

June 12:

Pride Jukebox Jumble

Retro

326 N. Chaparral St.

7:00pm

Free

"You’ll get a game card filled with song titles, and we’ll play clips from an LGBTQIA+ themed playlist packed with anthems, bops, and classics. If you hear a match, mark your card. Line them up and you might just win a prize!"

Hedwig & the Angry Inch

Aurora Arts Theatre

5635 Everhart Rd.

7:30pm

$22-27

"Step into the glam-rock world of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the groundbreaking musical that redefined gender, identity, and storytelling."

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

June 13:

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

Electric Pride Run

Lazy Beach Brewing

7522 Bichon Drive #100

8:00pm

Free

"Join us on June 13, 2025, at 8:00 PM for an unforgettable neon glow-in-the-dark experience. Runners and walkers of all abilities are invited to participate in this free vibrant nighttime event celebrating diversity, inclusion, and community spirit."

June 14:

Pet Paw Pur-ade

St. Paul UCC

5525 Lipes Blvd.

9:30am

Free

The event will include a pet costume contest, beverages, and more.

Trans & Friends Open Mic Night

The Free Store

702 Furman Ave.

7:00pm

Free

Whether prose, poetry, or just to chat on the mic, this event is for everyone.

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

June 15:

Tick.. Tick.. Boom!

Port Aransas Community Theatre

2327 TX-361, Port Aransas, TX

7:30pm

$25

"This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre."

June 16:

Pride Loteria

The Hidden Door

802 S. Staples St.

7:00pm

$25

"You’ll enjoy 10 exciting rounds of Lotería with fabulous prizes from local LGBTQIA+ affirming and queer-owned businesses."

June 17:

Texas Rising Pride Park Cleanup

Doddridge Park

3814 Ocean Dr.

7:00pm

Free

"Come dressed in your favorite Pride outfits and help us make our park greener and cleaner while celebrating love, community, and inclusion."

June 18:

Out Professionals Pride Edition

The Annex

312 S. Chaparral St.

5:30pm

Free, refreshments for purchase

"Are you an LGBTQIA business professional or an ally who wants to network with the community? Join us as we network with Out Professionals!"

June 19:

Rainbow Pop-Up

Art Museum of South Texas

1902 N. Shoreline Blvd.

5:30pm

Free

"Join us for the Weird Corpus Rainbow Pop‑Up, a vibrant collaboration between Weird Corpus and Pride Corpus Christi. Stroll through a colorful open‑air marketplace featuring bold artwork, handcrafted goods, and one‑of‑a‑kind creations from the Coastal Bend’s most imaginative local artists and small businesses."

Makeup Workshop

The Loft @ Hidden Door

802 S. Staples St.

6:30pm

Free

"Join us for a vibrant and welcoming Makeup Workshop. Whether you’re interested in Drag Queen or King makeup techniques, or simply want to enhance your everyday look, this workshop is designed for everyone."

June 20:

Quest for Pride: Medieval Fantasy Bar Crawl

Downtown Corpus Christi

223 N. Chaparral St. #A

6:30pm

Free

"Pride Corpus Christi and Celebutante proudly present an epic adventure: the Quest for Pride! Embark on a medieval fantasy bar crawl through downtown Corpus Christi, led by the fabulous Isis Paris York. Route to be announced in the coming weeks."

June 21:

The Art of Drag: Stinging and Stunning

K-Space Contemporary

623 N. Chaparral St.

7:00pm

Free, donations recommended

"Hosted inside the galleries at K Space Contemporary, this annual drag showcase brings together bold performances, extravagant costumes, and an electrifying celebration of creativity and self‑expression."

Victor/Victoria Secret Runway Show

The Hidden Door

802 S. Staples St.

11:45pm

"Join us as we celebrate all body types and showcase an incredible lineup of performers. Whether you’re a dedicated drag enthusiast or new to the scene, expect a night brimming with jaw-dropping fashion, dynamic music, and a welcoming atmosphere that embraces everyone."

June 22:

Brittany Goes to the Movies

Alamo Drafthouse

7601 S. Staples St.

11:30am

"Join Brittany Andrews Entertainment for “Brittany Goes To The Movies” at Alamo Drafthouse, June 22, where every bite is a blockbuster and every performance is a showstopper! Enjoy a delicious brunch, mimosas, and more, while our dazzling performers belt out your favorite film anthems!"

June 25:

Pride Hooks Night

Whataburger Field

734 E. Port Ave.

6:30pm

$8-20

"Pride Corpus Christi is partnering with the Corpus Christi Hooks for an unforgettable evening at Whataburger Field.

Take advantage of our exclusive Buy One, Get One Free ticket deal! Simply visit the Hooks ticket page and enter promo code CCPRIDE at checkout to claim your BONUS ticket."

June 26:

Pride Gala 2025: An Evening of Pride and Celebration

The Bay Jewel

624 N. Mesquite St.

6:00pm

$25

"Pride Corpus Christi and the Texas Riviera Empire are proud to present the inaugural Pride Gala 2025, a powerful evening dedicated to celebration, reflection, and impact. Join us as we come together to raise funds for the Rainbow Room, a vital initiative benefiting children and youth served by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services."

9th annual "Pride Diva Showcase" & Miss Corpus Christi Sweetheart Pageant

House of Rock

511 Starr St.

7:00pm

$10

Brittany Andrews Entertainment is holding its ninth annual Pride Diva Showcase at House of Rock at 7 p.m and the event will also include the 15th annual Miss Corpus Christi Sweetheart 2025 Pageant.

June 28:

3rd Annual Rainbow Walk/Run 5k

Cole Park

2600 Ocean Dr.

7:00am

$25

"Support LGBTQ inclusion, celebrate Pride Month, and promote wellness at our vibrant community event benefiting the Coastal Bend Pride Center."

June 29:

A Place at the Table

All Saints Episcopal

3026 S. Staples St.

10:30am

Free

"Join All Saints Episcopal Church for “A Place at the Table,” a special Pride Sunday service celebrating inclusion, authenticity, and community."

CCLGBT Day

All Saints Episcopal

3026 S. Staples St.

2:00pm

Free

"Celebrate love, literacy, and community with us at CCLGBT Family Day—an inclusive, joy-filled afternoon designed for LGBTQIA+ families, allies, and friends of all ages!"

