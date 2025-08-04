Premont teachers prepare for Texas cell phone ban in classrooms

Premont Independent School District teachers are preparing for the new school year with Texas' new law banning cell phones in classrooms, though the rural district is finding ways to balance safety concerns with the educational benefits of fewer distractions.

Martin Gonzalez, who has been teaching at Premont ISD for 9 years, says keeping cell phones out of the classroom isn't a new concept for his students.

"They're trying to limit the distractions. And, of course, that is a big part of education," Gonzalez said.

Last year, his students already placed their phones in a cell phone organizer on the back of a door until class was over, making the transition to the new state law relatively smooth.

"If the students are very focused in the classroom, they don't have anything to distract them. They're going to pay more attention," Gonzalez said.

While teachers support the ban, school administrators acknowledge parents' concerns, especially in their rural community where communication with children is a priority.

Claudette Garcia, Premont Collegiate High School Principal, understands these worries.

"I think it's important that the campus realize that parents are scared. We realize that parents are nervous. They're used to being able to get a hold of their student at anytime," Garcia said.

To address these concerns, Premont is allowing students to bring their phones to school, but they cannot use them during instruction time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Velma Marin, another Premont ISD teacher who supports the cell phone ban, emphasized the importance of following rules.

"I can definitely see how it can be a concern for parents. But, again, rules are rules. And students need to understand that there are rules," Marin said.

Premont teachers will welcome students back to the classroom on August 13, when the new cell phone policy will be fully implemented.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

