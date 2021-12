A pregnant woman died early Tuesday morning after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into Bay Area Hospital.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials said the 25-year-old woman was in a car driven by a 43-year-old woman. A boy also was in the vehicle. The older woman and the boy survived the accident.

All three people were treated at the hospital, but the younger woman died.

The younger woman's baby was saved.

