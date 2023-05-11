Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend hosting diaper fundraiser for local mothers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend is looking to help local parents with a basic but very important need for their infants and toddlers — diapers.

The Pregnancy Center's Executive Director Jana Pinson said they provide around 22,000 every month for families in need, but they could use some help filling their empty shelves.

On Mother's Day, the organization is starting a fundraiser to collect more diapers and baby wipes to continue helping local families.

"When you are donating to the Pregnancy Center you are supporting a culture of life in Corpus Christi," Pinson said. "These mamas who don't have anything need to know that people are walking alongside them. So as a community, if we can just lock arms and give generously."

You can make a monetary donation online or find a drop-off location near you.

For more information on the Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend, visit their website here.