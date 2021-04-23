Pre-sale tickets available for Buc Days Carnival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you ready for Buc Days?

Preparations are well underway for the Buc Days carnival.

Crews are out at the American Bank Center setting up.

The carnival is just one of several events folks can expect for this year's event, which we here at KRIS 6 are a proud sponsor of.

Buc days kicks off on Thursday and runs through May 9.

You can buy your wristbands now.

Pre-sale will continue through Wednesday. Tickets are available for $20 per person/per day at HEB Business Centers, O'Reilly Auto Parts, or online (click here to purchase tickets.)

All-You-Can-Ride Wristbands will be $30 at the gate.

Adult Single Gate Entry is $6. Children, those with a Military ID, or seniors 65 or older will cost $4. Children under 36 inches tall are free.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, so get ready!