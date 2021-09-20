Prank call temporarily places St. Patrick's Catholic School on lockdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police headed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a disturbance call was placed from the catholic school's front office.

Police say the call appeared to be a prank call, but they investigated as a precaution, and the St. Patrick Catholic School was temporarily placed on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted soon after and police confirm the situation is under control and there was no threat to the public. They are still in the area investigating, but there are currently no lockdowns for any schools or local businesses.