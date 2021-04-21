CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ATE 3:20 p.m.:

Omar Lopez of AEP says that power has been restored to about 2,000 customers.

The remaining customers will be without power until crews can make repairs.

There is no estimated time when power will be restored.

Lopez said the cause of the power outage was a downed power line due to a vehicle accident.

AEP Texas is responding to an outage affecting about 3,000 customers on Padre Island.

AEP officials tweeted they don't have a cause for the outage.

