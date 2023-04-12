Power at La Palmera Mall restored Wednesday afternoon

UPDATE: 4/12/2023, 12:27 P.M.

The power at La Plamera Mall has been restored after work crews from AEP replaced old equipment throughout the building.

"La Palmera power has been restored following scheduled overnight maintenance performed by AEP Texas. During the work, AEP discovered some older infrastructure that needed to be replaced. The work required additional time to complete and therefore forced the mall to delay opening until 11:30 a.m. this morning," stated officials via Facebook.

According to La Palmera's social media post, they are now in the process of confirming the power situation with each individual store and restaurant.

"Guests should check with individual restaurants and retailers for hours," said mall managers.

ORIGINAL: 4/12/2023, 10:35 A.M.

Crews from AEP are working to restore power at La Palmera Mall and estimate that time to be around noon on Wednesday.

"AEP Texas crews performed scheduled maintenance at La Palmera overnight Tuesday that included a planned outage. During the work, AEP discovered some older infrastructure that needed to be replaced. Crews are still working to replace the equipment and estimate power will be restored to La Palmera by noon Wednesday, or sooner," stated mall officials in a social media post.

La Palmera has delayed its opening and will provide updates as received from AEP, according to officials.

As mall officials receive updates from AEP, that information will be dispersed via Facebook and Twitter.

