Postal workers working out in the heat continue to raise concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heat isn't leaving any time soon and it still seems to affect our postal workers.

The National Association for Letter Carriers Local Branch 1259 tells us they continue to see heat-related illnesses among its workers.

In fact, more are asking to be sent home while on the job because of it.

Angela Valianos lives near the Airline and McArdle area.

Valianos says she worries about those who have to work in this heat.

That's why she does what she can to help through small gestures like leaving bottled water at her doorstep.

"It is really hard on your legs, on your back, on your neck, and carrying all that mail, it is hard work, walking, walking, walking, it is all concrete," Valianos said.

At four out of the eight stations in Corpus Christi workers are now starting their day at 7 am rather than 7:30 a.m.

Juan Muñoz, the president for the national association for letter carriers local branch says he wants postal workers to feel comfortable speaking out when the heat becomes too overbearing for them.

"Even moving them up 30 minutes gets people out of the heat; those 30 minutes will make a difference, so that is one step," Muñoz said.

“Carriers are now more comfortable like I said, they are not afraid to say 'Hey, I am hurting today,' and everybody is different, everybody has a different heat tolerance. One day you might be able to do it, and the next day it just hits you,” Muñoz said.

Next year, more relief will be coming for postal workers, their vehicles will come with air conditioning, making it more comfortable for them as they make their daily routes.

For now, Muñoz says the only thing that can be done is to constantly remind workers to pay attention to their bodies and stay hydrated.

"Take your time slow down, don't overheat yourself do not over-exert yourself do your job right but do it within your safety parameters."

Neighbors are also encouraged to show their support.

"We have to consider the postal workers family, but i just appreciate them very much," Valianos said.