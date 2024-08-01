Possible new affordable housing development aimed in Kingsville through State initiative

KINGSVILLE, Tx — An empty lot in Kingsville could become the site of an affordable housing development. Nearly $800,000 in funding for the project is coming from the state.

It’s part of Governor Abbott’s announcement of over $95 million in Housing Tax Credits.

KRIS 6 spoke with a nearby neighbor and asked how she would feel about a new development in her backyard.

Norma Vela has lived in Kingsville all her life. She lives in an apartment complex near Senator Carlos Truan Blvd and said she can see the benefit of the possible project.

“That would be great to help the people out that may need assistance,” Vela said.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs gave over $95 million in housing tax credits to help develop or fix rental properties in cities across the state.

Kingsville is on that list. Vela said if developers move forward with the project, it would add towards the current housing units and houses on that street.

The development would be called Casitas Los Ebanos and would be made up of 57 low-income units. And although Vela said it could benefit people in her community, the location may be a problem.

“It would be nice to have them but it would be kind of crowded because of this and those and these,” Vela said.

The possible development is said to offer affordable rent to households earning up to 80% of the median family income in Kingsville.

The amount awarded to developers is subject to change if any developments in other cities do not move forward.

