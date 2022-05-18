Animal-cruelty case involving dozens of dogs investigated on West Side

Dozens of small-to-medium dogs have been removed from a West side house in what is being investigated as a animal-cruelty case.

A local landlord's representative who wished to remain nameless said they went to the house in the 2800 block of Niagara Street, near Port Avenue and Baldwin Boulevard, in order to serve an eviction notice and found the dogs.

When they noticed the animals, they called police. When police arrived, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services was called.

Police currently are at the scene with animal control and veterinarians caring for the dogs, who reportedly were locked in cages.

The house's occupants reportedly also have been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.