Portland teen builds information kiosk for local Methodist church

PORTLAND, Texas — A Portland teen is one step closer to reaching a big goal, becoming an Eagle Scout.

Part of the requirements is to do a project that will benefit someone in the community. For his project, Lawson Jones chose to build an information kiosk for the columbarium at the First United Methodist Church of Portland.

"What a perfect weekend to do this, it's Easter weekend and of course what we proclaim here at the columbarium is our hope in the resurrection to come," said First United Methodist Church pastor Larry McRoroy.

The service project is Lawson's next to last step in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank a Boy Scout can achieve.

Lawson began his journey as a Cub Scout in first grade and has been working towards this achievement ever since.