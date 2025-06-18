Port of Corpus Christi to discuss rezoning of Hillcrest at July 15 City Council meeting

The Port of Corpus Christi has requested a postponement of two rezoning applications affecting the Northside area, pushing the City Council consideration from June 17 to July 15.

Port officials say they need additional time to engage with stakeholders and evaluate potential impacts on the adjacent Washington-Coles and Hillcrest neighborhoods.

The first application (Case ZN8534) seeks to rezone an area from single-family residential to light industrial use. The Planning Commission recommended approval of this change in January.

The second application (Case ZN8553) proposes changing neighborhood commercial and multifamily districts to heavy industrial zoning. The Planning Commission recommended against this proposal in April, suggesting light industrial zoning as a more appropriate alternative.

City staff have determined that both proposed changes align with Corpus Christi's Comprehensive Plan, which explicitly supports "the improvement of port facilities and expansion of port activities and efficient integration of these activities with surrounding areas."

The TC Ayers Aquatic Center and nearby park facilities south of Winnebago Street will not be affected by the proposed changes, according to port officials who are implementing mitigation strategies to address potential impacts.

The rezoning applications include parcels along the 1900 block of Nueces Street that are being processed for closure following an agreement between TXDOT, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, the City of Corpus Christi, and the Corpus Christi Housing Authority.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

