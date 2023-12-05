Port of Corpus Christi Commissioner Rajan Ahuja will keep his seat

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The City of Corpus Christi has decided to re-appoint it's port commissioner, Rajan Ahuja.

This came after some debate on how to go about the vote, and was taken to a nomination selection vote by the council. In the end Ahuja was voted in with 5 votes while 2 other candidates, Diane LaRu and Bart Braselton receiving 2 each.

Port commissioners have a three year term with a 4 term limit, and this is the second time Ahuja's has been appointed.

After the vote, Ahuja told KRIS 6 he plans to help the drought situation in Corpus Christi by working with the port, who has a permit for a desalinization facility.

Ahuja also expressed interest in the upcoming port chair position, which will be available after current chair Charlie Zahn terms out at the end of the year.