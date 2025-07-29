Port Aransas school district gets $100,000 donation from Marlin Legacy Foundation to raise teacher pay

PORT ARANSAS, Tx — Port Aransas Independent School District (PAISD) staff will receive additional bonuses this year thanks to a significant donation from the Marlin Legacy Foundation, which recently presented the school district with a $100,000 check.

"It makes me feel valued, makes me feel like I'm something bigger than just the school. I'm actually part of a community," said Trevor Green, Brundrett Middle School teacher.

Green has taught middle school English at Brundrett Middle School in PAISD for eight years and was surprised by the donation.

"I think, because when I heard about it, we were on a break. I heard about it over social media and I'm just flabbergasted," Green said.

The $100,000 check donated to Port Aransas ISD by the Marlin Legacy Foundation marks a significant milestone for the organization.

"When we presented the check for $100,000, that was not only a really big check and really amazing, but it also put us over the million dollar mark, so since we established Marlin Legacy Foundation," said Felicia Foster, Marlin Legacy Foundation Board of Directors Member.

The nonprofit works with local short-term rental companies to collect $5 donations from renters, with all proceeds going directly to the school district.

"The money that comes from the Marlin Legacy Foundation goes directly to every single teacher and staff in the form of a monthly stipend. They see it on their check," Foster said.

This financial support allows teachers like Green to enhance their classroom resources and teaching methods.

"You know what, we're always looking to improve what we have, and so I will probably use it to improve our VR headsets that we use, and I may use it with some of our new technology that we're doing with AI," Green said.

Green emphasized that this wouldn't be possible without community support from fellow Fightin' Marlins.

"A lot of our teachers are coming in from off the island. They have to drive in every day because they can't afford to live here. To be able to supplement their income and give back to those teachers that give so much to our community," Foster said.

The Marlin Legacy Foundation aims to raise $500,000 for Port Aransas ISD every year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

