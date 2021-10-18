Port Aransas man inspires postivity with peace sign stickers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas resident Trey Olsen, is trying to start his own movement of positivity, all with a peace sign sticker.

"I just got tired of driving around, seeing all the negative things, all the political things, the negativity," said Olsen. "When I was a little boy peace signs were everywhere on this island. Everybody was in to love and peace. And now you don’t see it anymore. I would just like to see people more unified.”

He put a large peace sign on the back of his vehicle. The sticker gained so much good feedback, by friends and strangers, he had some printed locally and started distributing them to people.

“One girl told me when she had seen my peace sign, she was driving down the road and she told her husband, ‘Follow that truck man, he’s cool he’s got a peace sign!’ And I met her at the dog park," Olsen said.

Olsen has given out over 100 stickers in about three weeks and they're printed locally. Olsen met Jim and Laura Arnold on Sunday at Roberts Point Park.

The Arnolds live in Port Aransas three to four months out of the year and were drawn to the peacefulness of the island. They travel the country in their RV, full time.

“The last two years it’s like a different place when you’re driving down the beach with signage and everything, very polarizing," said Jim.

"I think the idea of just wishing we had a peaceful nation again," Laura said. "This is a place where people come and it’s peaceful here and it just reminds you this is where we need to be. We need to be at peace.

Olsen said people try to give him money for the signs, but he declines hoping they just bring positivity.

“There’s so many acronyms for peace, but one of my favorite is people everywhere are created equal,” said Olsen.

If you are interested in getting your own peace sign sticker, you can contact Olsen on Facebook or text him at 361-425-4224.