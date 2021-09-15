Port Aransas designated as Music Friendly community

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas is joining the ranks of 25 other Texas cities as Gov. Abbott announced on Wednesday that the city has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office.

To be considered a Music Friendly Community, the city had to complete a multi-step certification process. The program seeks to promote music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate Port Aransas on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success," said Abbott in a release.

Port Aransas joins more than 25 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, and Grand Prairie.

According to Abbott, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs all across the state and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity.

To celebrate the achievement, the city of Port Aransas, Visit Port Aransas, and the Texas Music Office are inviting the community to join them as they officially designate the community at the kick-off of the Port A Music Fest on Friday, September 17 at Palmilla Golf Resort at 7 p.m.