Port Aransas businesses take advantage of holiday weekend crowd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's no surprise Port Aransas has been very busy this weekend, on par for their tourist city brand. Some businesses using this weekend to make up for last year.

Beaches are crowded with people from all across the country. You’re likely to have to wait for most restaurants in Port Aransas. After last Memorial Day Weekend taking place in the middle of the pandemic, some businesses are making a 180.

“Definitely double the volume," said Albino Garcia, general manager and head chef at Trout Street Bar and Grill. "People were everywhere. The beaches were packed more than I've ever seen them. I’ve been here 12 years off and on. But it was great for business, people were happy and it was a great experience.”

Some businesses that are arising after the heat of the pandemic are using this weekend as a coming out party, like a new mobile bar on the beach.

“Not as busy as we would have thought ,but we’re new to all this," said Rachel Gaeke, bartender at 5D Travelin Tavern. "So, people don’t really know that we’re here. So, we’re just passing out flyers and some coupons so people so people can try us out for the first time.”

The rush of people coincided at a perfect time for Trout Street as they celebrated their 25th anniversary.

“We celebrated our 25th anniversary this Saturday," said Garcia. "It was a great turnout. We had a live band, we had specials everyone loved the food. Everything turned out really great. Definitely couldn’t do it last year. We couldn’t have the band. The bottom bar we had to use that more for our wait so we can keep everyone social distanced and this year it was jam packed down there and there was not a lot of it going on.”

Locals said they’re feeling like normal with no masks and limited restrictions.

One thing that’s been an issue for some residents is the trash left behind by visitors. They pointed out that people should use reusable trash bags. They're located in blue bins, up and down the beach.